Analysts Anticipate Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) will report earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. Alaska Air Group reported earnings of ($2.55) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 108.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full year earnings of ($2.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($2.00). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Alaska Air Group.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.23) EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on ALK. Raymond James dropped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.11.

NYSE ALK traded down $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,038,503. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 307.31 and a beta of 1.63. Alaska Air Group has a 52 week low of $46.26 and a 52 week high of $74.25.

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 1,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $100,860.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $268,368.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,175 shares of company stock worth $762,033. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 11,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 47.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 78.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 75.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

