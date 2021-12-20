$174.47 Million in Sales Expected for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) to post sales of $174.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $171.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $176.75 million. MarketAxess reported sales of $171.35 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full-year sales of $708.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $705.80 million to $710.64 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $790.99 million, with estimates ranging from $779.57 million to $801.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MarketAxess.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $162.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.36 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 39.51% and a return on equity of 27.72%. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $497.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $441.00 to $409.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $445.33.

In other news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total transaction of $740,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total transaction of $366,649.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MKTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,588,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,190 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 13,403.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 606,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,019,000 after purchasing an additional 601,690 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 1,491.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 394,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,954,000 after purchasing an additional 369,685 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,651,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,300,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,960,000 after purchasing an additional 128,893 shares during the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MarketAxess stock traded down $3.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $406.92. 5,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,641. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.64 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $387.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $431.53. MarketAxess has a 1-year low of $341.50 and a 1-year high of $601.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.11%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

