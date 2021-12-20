Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $31.61 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) will announce sales of $31.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Target’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.89 billion and the lowest is $31.30 billion. Target reported sales of $28.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Target will report full year sales of $106.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $106.31 billion to $106.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $109.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $107.57 billion to $110.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Target.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.79 EPS.

TGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.41.

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total transaction of $1,047,214.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total value of $788,885.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,359 shares of company stock valued at $9,177,700. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in Target by 458.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Target by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT traded down $5.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $218.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,406,660. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.57. The stock has a market cap of $104.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. Target has a 52 week low of $166.82 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

