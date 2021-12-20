BigSur Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

BigSur Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.1% in the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 10,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 1.3% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 9,873 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 2.3% during the third quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 5,540 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp lifted its position in CVS Health by 12.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,141 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 4.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health stock opened at $100.36 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.70. The company has a market cap of $132.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $67.06 and a 52-week high of $102.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on CVS shares. Barclays raised their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Truist lifted their price target on CVS Health from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The company held an “upbeat” investor day that highlighted its unique collection of assets, disclosed a further push into healthcare delivery, and increased its balance sheet optionality, the analyst tells investors in a research note. MacDonald adds that he has a positive view of CVS’s evolving healthcare strategy and he expects the advancement of primary care physician delivery capabilities and other services to be augmented through strategic M&A. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.32.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.