Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) is Loudon Investment Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Loudon Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,239 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 3.1% of Loudon Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 34.9% during the third quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 21,519 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 589.0% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 189,310 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,304,000 after purchasing an additional 161,835 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 24.0% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,299 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.1% during the third quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 38,001 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSCO opened at $60.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.93. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.35 and a twelve month high of $60.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 55.02%.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $27,303.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.35.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

