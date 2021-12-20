G&P Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GAPA) Short Interest Update

G&P Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GAPA) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decline of 26.4% from the November 15th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

G&P Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,061. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.86. G&P Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAPA. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in G&P Acquisition in the second quarter worth $918,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in G&P Acquisition in the second quarter worth $756,000. Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in G&P Acquisition by 180.4% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 320,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 206,329 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in G&P Acquisition by 50.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 631,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,229,000 after purchasing an additional 210,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in G&P Acquisition in the third quarter worth $146,000. 39.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G&P Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Newport, Rhode Island.

