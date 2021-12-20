Short Interest in G&P Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GAPA) Declines By 26.4%

G&P Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GAPA) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a drop of 26.4% from the November 15th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

GAPA traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $9.84. 437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,061. G&P Acquisition has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $10.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.86.

Get G&P Acquisition alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GAPA. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in G&P Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in G&P Acquisition by 230.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 23,029 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of G&P Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $756,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of G&P Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $918,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of G&P Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,814,000. Institutional investors own 39.46% of the company’s stock.

G&P Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Newport, Rhode Island.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for G&P Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G&P Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.