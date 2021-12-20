Short Interest in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Rises By 24.1%

IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,370,000 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the November 15th total of 14,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Fund Management Ltd. purchased a new position in IHS Markit during the third quarter valued at $447,732,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 102.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,154,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $484,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,596 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 50.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,977,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $580,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,794 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 80.9% during the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 2,442,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 630.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,241,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,617 shares in the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

Shares of INFO stock traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $129.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,392. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.57 and a 200 day moving average of $120.21. The stock has a market cap of $51.46 billion, a PE ratio of 82.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. IHS Markit has a 12-month low of $83.26 and a 12-month high of $135.82.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that IHS Markit will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.