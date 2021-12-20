Hippo Holdings Inc (NYSE:HIPO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hippo Holdings Inc (NYSE:HIPO) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,610,000 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the November 15th total of 3,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

HIPO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hippo in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.40 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hippo in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

Get Hippo alerts:

In related news, insider Assaf Wand bought 40,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $150,405.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Richard Mccathron acquired 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 73,650 shares of company stock valued at $273,975.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Hippo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hippo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $704,000. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hippo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,232,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hippo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hippo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $869,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIPO traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.65. The stock had a trading volume of 103,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,857,989. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.83. Hippo has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $15.05.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.30 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Hippo will post -20.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hippo

Hippo Holdings Inc offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas.

Featured Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Hippo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hippo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.