Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $236.44.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BABA. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 28th.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

BABA traded down $6.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,087,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,691,768. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $108.70 and a 1 year high of $274.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.38. The company has a market cap of $312.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.