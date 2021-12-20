Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $155.14.

MMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

In related news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $39,746,749.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc D. Oken acquired 5,000 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $167.46 per share, with a total value of $837,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 304,597 shares of company stock valued at $51,058,405 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock remained flat at $$168.30 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 47,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,096. The stock has a market cap of $84.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.50 and its 200-day moving average is $154.96. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a fifty-two week low of $106.95 and a fifty-two week high of $174.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.45%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

