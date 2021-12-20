adidas AG (FRA:ADS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

adidas AG (FRA:ADS) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €331.40 ($372.36).

ADS has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €350.00 ($393.26) target price on adidas in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €330.00 ($370.79) price objective on adidas in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($325.84) price objective on adidas in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €345.00 ($387.64) price objective on adidas in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €330.00 ($370.79) price objective on adidas in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

FRA ADS traded up €1.10 ($1.24) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €252.70 ($283.93). 840,152 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €272.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is €291.24. adidas has a 52 week low of €163.65 ($183.88) and a 52 week high of €201.01 ($225.85).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

