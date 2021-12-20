Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 1,547,840 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 102.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,062,764 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,547,840 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $832,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRM. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,100,891,000. Akre Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 338.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,087,923 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $510,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 297.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,035,181 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $252,864,000 after purchasing an additional 774,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.74, for a total transaction of $20,520,733.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.60, for a total transaction of $1,116,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 522,827 shares of company stock valued at $149,614,734 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $252.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.14 billion, a PE ratio of 139.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.68. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on salesforce.com from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.23.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

