Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Receives $37.38 Average PT from Brokerages

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get Niu Technologies alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIU. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Niu Technologies by 315.4% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,903,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,481 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Niu Technologies by 313.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,894,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,575 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Niu Technologies by 48.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,854,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,528 shares during the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in Niu Technologies by 8,574.5% in the second quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 917,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,962,000 after acquiring an additional 907,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Niu Technologies by 23.1% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,292,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,864,000 after acquiring an additional 430,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NIU traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.83. The stock had a trading volume of 43,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,711. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.88. Niu Technologies has a 12 month low of $14.70 and a 12 month high of $53.38.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.51). Niu Technologies had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 22.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Niu Technologies will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Niu Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niu Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.