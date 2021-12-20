$178.35 Million in Sales Expected for Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT) will post $178.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cyxtera Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $178.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $178.70 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Cyxtera Technologies will report full-year sales of $703.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $703.40 million to $704.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $739.35 million, with estimates ranging from $734.50 million to $744.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cyxtera Technologies.

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $177.10 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The company is “finally on a pathway to growth” as its management is now confident enough to provide intermediate and long-term guidance, the analyst tells investors in a research note, adding that he believes Cyxtera is capable of producing a revenue CAGR of about 6.1%, with about 200bps of annual EBITDA margin expansion and a free cash flow CAGR of about 54% through 2025. Truist Securities began coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cyxtera Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new position in Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,989,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $615,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the third quarter worth about $509,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the third quarter worth about $141,000. 39.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CYXT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.79. 13,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,828. Cyxtera Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.95.

About Cyxtera Technologies

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. announced a definitive business combination agreement with Cyxtera Technologies Inc

