Revain Price Down 14.1% Over Last Week (REV)

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 20th. One Revain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0096 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. Revain has a market cap of $820.18 million and $2.58 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Revain has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004624 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00040247 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00007009 BTC.

Revain Coin Profile

Revain is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 coins. Revain’s official website is revain.org . Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform for the crypto community established in 2018. Revain platform consists of 6 main sections: projects, exchanges, wallets, games, casinos, and cards. In each section, they rank every company based on their user rating and number of reviews. Any crypto website is able to integrate reviews from the platform using Revain Widget. In this case, website users can write their feedback without leaving it and all reviews will appear on Revain platform as well. All user reviews are written in the blockchain, providing full transparency. No one can change or delete them, including the Revain itself. This makes review manipulation by any party nearly impossible. Revain's ultimate goal is to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on all global products and services using new emerging technologies like blockchain and machine learning. Revain recently replaced the smart contract and made an automatic swap from the coin (R) to coin (REV) in the ratio of 1:1 for all existing token holders. For more information regarding the swap, please click here. “

Buying and Selling Revain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

