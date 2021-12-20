Analysts Anticipate Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Will Announce Earnings of $2.28 Per Share

Analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) will announce earnings per share of $2.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Assurant’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.15. Assurant reported earnings per share of $1.82 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Assurant will report full year earnings of $9.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.05 to $9.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $11.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.80 to $12.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Assurant.

Get Assurant alerts:

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.49). Assurant had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AIZ shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Assurant from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Assurant presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.34.

NYSE:AIZ traded down $3.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.54. The stock had a trading volume of 11,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,798. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.65. Assurant has a twelve month low of $121.55 and a twelve month high of $172.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This is a boost from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.82%.

In other news, CEO Alan B. Colberg sold 13,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.43, for a total transaction of $2,216,762.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIZ. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 10.9% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Assurant by 4.1% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Assurant by 4.8% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Assurant in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Assurant by 47.9% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Assurant (AIZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.