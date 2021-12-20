Asian Television Network International (CVE:SAT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.29

Shares of Asian Television Network International Limited (CVE:SAT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 3500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The firm has a market cap of C$7.20 million and a P/E ratio of -16.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.73.

About Asian Television Network International (CVE:SAT)

Asian Television Network International Limited engages in the pay television broadcasting and television broadcasting advertising primarily for the south Asian community in Canada. It operates 50 premium pay specialty television channels in 9 languages. The company offers its flagship ATN-HD general interest service; various Bollywood movie channels with approximately 100 movies a month; and various channels that include sports, news, music, lifestyle, spiritual, and regional language channels.

