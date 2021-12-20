Short Interest in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) Drops By 23.6%

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the November 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:FDNI traded down $1.19 on Monday, reaching $34.31. The stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,368. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.10 and a 200 day moving average of $42.49. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $34.37 and a 12-month high of $57.26.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDNI. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 84.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 430,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,282,000 after purchasing an additional 197,190 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the third quarter worth about $4,365,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,127,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 282.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 42,300 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,613,000.

Featured Article: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.