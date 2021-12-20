Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Short Interest Update

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 270,000 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the November 15th total of 351,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GAIN traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.18. The stock had a trading volume of 4,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,288. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.34 million, a P/E ratio of 4.84, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.86. Gladstone Investment has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $17.10.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $18.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.23 million. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 157.21% and a return on equity of 7.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Investment will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This is a boost from Gladstone Investment’s previous dividend of $0.03. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.87%.

In other Gladstone Investment news, President David A. R. Dullum purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.54 per share, for a total transaction of $49,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.61% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 338.8% in the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 85,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 66,089 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 38.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,446 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 41,067 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 130.4% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 34,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 14.3% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 32,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. 12.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.