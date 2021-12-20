iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by DAGCO Inc.

DAGCO Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of DAGCO Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 70.2% in the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 25,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after acquiring an additional 10,553 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 35,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 48.7% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 53,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,156,000 after acquiring an additional 17,363 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.4% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 72.1% in the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 12,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $5.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $209.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,588,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,525,896. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $190.94 and a 1-year high of $244.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $227.54 and a 200-day moving average of $224.91.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

