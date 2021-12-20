Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Sells 545 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 10.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,643,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,708,000 after buying an additional 7,370,931 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $515,938,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 239.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,445,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,630,000 after buying an additional 2,431,209 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $267,606,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,002,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.29.

ABBV stock opened at $129.53 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.55 and a 1-year high of $133.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 123.81%.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 2,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $275,456.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total value of $21,454,343.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 284,904 shares of company stock valued at $34,618,143. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

