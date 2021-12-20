Whittier Trust Co. Cuts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 290,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,806 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $29,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,706,000 after purchasing an additional 12,526 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,491,000 after purchasing an additional 7,351 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 40,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 56,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,512,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $158,403,000 after purchasing an additional 98,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.24.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 19,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total transaction of $2,294,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 388,301 shares of company stock worth $44,547,412 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVX opened at $113.60 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $83.53 and a 1 year high of $119.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 103.47%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.