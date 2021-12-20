Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 498,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,348 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $21,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.9% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 864,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,858,000 after purchasing an additional 55,612 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 33,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Family Management Corp grew its holdings in Pfizer by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 37,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,509,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,255,000 after purchasing an additional 221,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in Pfizer by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 492,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of PFE opened at $59.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $61.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.73 and a 200-day moving average of $45.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.43%.

In other Pfizer news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.29.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Story: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.