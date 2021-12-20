Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $19,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 294.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 2,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $275,456.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total value of $812,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 284,904 shares of company stock worth $34,618,143 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ABBV opened at $129.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The firm has a market cap of $228.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.55 and a twelve month high of $133.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.76.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABBV. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Societe Generale raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.29.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

