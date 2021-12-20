$0.80 EPS Expected for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) to announce $0.80 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Starbucks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.75. Starbucks reported earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full-year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.56. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Starbucks.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SBUX. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.71.

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 24,513.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 22,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 22,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,139,048. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.56. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $95.92 and a 52-week high of $126.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

