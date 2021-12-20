Analysts Expect Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.16 Billion

Brokerages predict that Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) will report sales of $6.16 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.16 billion and the highest is $6.18 billion. Applied Materials posted sales of $5.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full year sales of $26.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.90 billion to $27.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $28.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.15 billion to $29.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Applied Materials.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.38.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 70.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 76.1% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.70. The company had a trading volume of 149,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,832,100. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $83.53 and a 1-year high of $159.00. The stock has a market cap of $130.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

