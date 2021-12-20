Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Receives $8.95 Average Target Price from Analysts

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.95.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 141.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

INFI traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $2.67. 60,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,074,989. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.45 and its 200 day moving average is $2.89. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $5.98.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,398.81% and a negative return on equity of 172.12%. The company had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

