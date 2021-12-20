Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $241.09 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) to post sales of $241.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $236.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $245.27 million. Kilroy Realty reported sales of $229.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full year sales of $938.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $923.70 million to $953.27 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kilroy Realty.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 71.39%. The firm had revenue of $232.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

KRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.17.

In other news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $900,400.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,000 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $71,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 177.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,432,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 8,478 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty stock traded down $2.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.94. 48,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,616. Kilroy Realty has a 52-week low of $54.26 and a 52-week high of $74.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 36.94%.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

