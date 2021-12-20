Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $241.09 Million

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) to post sales of $241.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $236.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $245.27 million. Kilroy Realty reported sales of $229.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full year sales of $938.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $923.70 million to $953.27 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kilroy Realty.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 71.39%. The firm had revenue of $232.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

KRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.17.

In other news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $900,400.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,000 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $71,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 177.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,432,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 8,478 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty stock traded down $2.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.94. 48,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,616. Kilroy Realty has a 52-week low of $54.26 and a 52-week high of $74.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 36.94%.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kilroy Realty (KRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC)

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.