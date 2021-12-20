$1.37 Billion in Sales Expected for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to post $1.37 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.38 billion and the lowest is $1.35 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line reported sales of $1.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full-year sales of $5.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.20 billion to $5.24 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.68 billion to $6.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Old Dominion Freight Line.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ODFL. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Old Dominion Freight Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.59.

ODFL traded down $5.99 on Friday, hitting $334.63. 29,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,135. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $341.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12 month low of $189.45 and a 12 month high of $373.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.49 billion, a PE ratio of 42.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 9.89%.

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total transaction of $6,012,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total value of $1,035,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth about $1,613,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 123.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 997,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,218,000 after buying an additional 550,929 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 8,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 106,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,318,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 59,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,211,000 after buying an additional 7,714 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

