DDKoin (DDK) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $13,425.00

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One DDKoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000498 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DDKoin has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. DDKoin has a market cap of $398,376.60 and approximately $13,425.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.00 or 0.00170948 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008812 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00006823 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004774 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002508 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004347 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002104 BTC.

DDK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here . DDKoin’s official website is ddkoin.com . DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DDKoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DDKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

