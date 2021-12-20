Asio Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Asio Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,392 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 220.6% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $770.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $670.16.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.03, for a total value of $1,884,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,489 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE traded down $9.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $547.23. 29,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,854,214. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.70 billion, a PE ratio of 54.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $642.99 and its 200 day moving average is $620.66. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.