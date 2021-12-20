Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Short Interest Update

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 499,300 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the November 15th total of 636,300 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 245,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

NASDAQ:BLFY traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.61. 7,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,209. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.32 and a 12 month high of $15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.44.

Get Blue Foundry Bancorp alerts:

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.59 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO James D. Nesci bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.89 per share, for a total transaction of $69,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CMO Michele Dowling Johnson bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.83 per share, for a total transaction of $44,490.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 16,750 shares of company stock valued at $236,570.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFY. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Blue Foundry Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Blue Foundry Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Blue Foundry Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Blue Foundry Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors own 6.36% of the company’s stock.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Company Profile

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as the holding company for Blue Foundry Bank which provides banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Cullman Bancorp Inc is based in RUTHERFORD, N.J.

Read More: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Foundry Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Foundry Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.