Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the November 15th total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 186,858 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $304,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,110 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 53,839 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 29,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 247.2% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 57,782 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 41,138 shares during the last quarter.

EVT stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.38. 316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,029. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.60. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 52 week low of $22.92 and a 52 week high of $29.70.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1626 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It invests in dividend-paying common and preferred stocks. The company was founded on September 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

