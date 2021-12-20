Short Interest in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Decreases By 23.0%

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 76,500 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the November 15th total of 99,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,292.50.
In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,251.30 per share, with a total value of $31,282.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard R. Whitt III sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,302.65, for a total transaction of $976,987.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,750 shares of company stock worth $6,188,208. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
MKL traded down $31.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,189.17. 800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,368. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,273.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,242.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Markel has a 52-week low of $942.44 and a 52-week high of $1,343.56.
Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.84 by $4.70. Markel had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Markel will post 58.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Markel
Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.
