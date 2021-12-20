Short Interest in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Decreases By 23.0%

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 76,500 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the November 15th total of 99,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,292.50.

In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,251.30 per share, with a total value of $31,282.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard R. Whitt III sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,302.65, for a total transaction of $976,987.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,750 shares of company stock worth $6,188,208. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Markel by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 83,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,185,000 after buying an additional 8,733 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg purchased a new stake in Markel in the third quarter worth about $250,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in Markel by 46.9% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Markel by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,179,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Markel by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 45,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,127,000 after purchasing an additional 19,596 shares during the period. 76.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKL traded down $31.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,189.17. 800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,368. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,273.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,242.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Markel has a 52-week low of $942.44 and a 52-week high of $1,343.56.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.84 by $4.70. Markel had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Markel will post 58.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Markel

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

