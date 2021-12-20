FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY) to post earnings per share of ($0.37) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for FREYR Battery’s earnings. FREYR Battery posted earnings per share of ($0.46) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FREYR Battery will report full year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.67). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.65). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for FREYR Battery.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.33). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS.

FREY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FREYR Battery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Pareto Securities assumed coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FREYR Battery presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

NYSE:FREY traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,064. FREYR Battery has a 1 year low of $7.71 and a 1 year high of $14.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of FREYR Battery during the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of FREYR Battery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $389,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in FREYR Battery during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in FREYR Battery during the third quarter worth about $28,398,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FREYR Battery during the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

About FREYR Battery

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

