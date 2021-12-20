Analysts Set Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Target Price at $2,475.00

Shares of Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,475.00.

VTXPF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Victrex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Victrex from 2,900.00 to 2,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Victrex from 2,170.00 to 2,150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Get Victrex alerts:

Victrex stock remained flat at $$33.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.13. Victrex has a one year low of $28.86 and a one year high of $36.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Victrex Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of polymers. It operates through the Industrial and Medical segments. The Industrial segment focuses on the automotive, aerospace, electronics, and energy markets. The Medical segment offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.