B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Has $3.57 Million Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,156 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 56.5% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $298.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $365.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, FBN Securities lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.23.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $252.93 on Monday. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $311.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $286.97 and its 200 day moving average is $264.68. The stock has a market cap of $249.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.90, for a total transaction of $2,228,707.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total transaction of $6,142,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 522,827 shares of company stock worth $149,614,734. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.