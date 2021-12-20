Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) Receives $1.81 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.81.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company.

Get Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS TWMIF traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.93. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,153. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.08. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $1.26.

Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure Ltd. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas infrastructure, including gas plants, pipelines, NGLs by rail, export terminals and storage facilities. The company also engages in purchasing, selling and transportation of natural gas liquids throughout North America and export to overseas markets.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.