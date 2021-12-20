Hive (HIVE) Price Hits $1.41 on Exchanges

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. During the last seven days, Hive has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. One Hive coin can now be bought for $1.41 or 0.00003012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hive has a market capitalization of $543.52 million and approximately $22.91 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000166 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000433 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004347 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000298 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Hive

Hive is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 385,645,145 coins. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hive’s official website is hive.io. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Hive Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

