Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the November 15th total of 2,650,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

NYSE APD traded down $5.08 on Monday, hitting $293.25. 16,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,045,893. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $296.40 and a 200 day moving average of $285.70. Air Products and Chemicals has a twelve month low of $245.75 and a twelve month high of $316.39. The company has a market capitalization of $65.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Mizuho started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.24.

In other news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith purchased 1,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $297.76 per share, with a total value of $499,939.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total value of $1,733,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APD. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 30.1% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.6% during the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.2% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

