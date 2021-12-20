Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Sells 2,811 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,811 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 2.1% of Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,324,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,523,000 after buying an additional 8,321,334 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,618,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942,851 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 86,873,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,475,726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774,534 shares during the last quarter. Yale University grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13,254.5% in the 2nd quarter. Yale University now owns 4,406,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,887,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775,572 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,917,526. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.33. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49.

