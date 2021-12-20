Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by BCGM Wealth Management LLC

BCGM Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 918 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 3.4% of BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $5.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $379.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 822,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,805,773. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $387.74 and its 200 day moving average is $371.31. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $297.45 and a 52-week high of $408.71.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

