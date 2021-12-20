DIGG (DIGG) Price Tops $34,970.64 on Exchanges

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. DIGG has a market cap of $17.59 million and approximately $49,530.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DIGG coin can currently be purchased for approximately $34,970.64 or 0.74794685 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, DIGG has traded down 4.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00052085 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,874.85 or 0.08287477 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,816.43 or 1.00130290 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.95 or 0.00074751 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00047138 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002634 BTC.

DIGG Profile

DIGG’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 503 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

Buying and Selling DIGG

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIGG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

