VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 203,800 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the November 15th total of 161,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 368,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised VAALCO Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

In related news, Director Bradley Louis Radoff sold 100,000 shares of VAALCO Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total value of $377,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 879,437 shares of company stock worth $3,487,838. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wilen Investment Management CORP. grew its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 5.2% during the third quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 3,026,881 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,475,000 after purchasing an additional 148,939 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 877,934 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 12,634 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 444,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 6.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,598 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 24,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 62.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 320,922 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 122,823 shares in the last quarter. 35.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EGY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.08. 17,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,744. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.33. VAALCO Energy has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $4.31. The company has a market cap of $180.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 2.30.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 28.26%. The business had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that VAALCO Energy will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.

