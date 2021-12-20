Short Interest in CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Declines By 28.2%

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,280,000 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the November 15th total of 5,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of CIG stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.41. The stock had a trading volume of 323,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,157,188. CEMIG has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CEMIG stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CEMIG were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

