Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on RDFN. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Redfin from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Redfin from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of RDFN stock traded down $2.10 on Wednesday, hitting $38.95. The stock had a trading volume of 35,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,447. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.01. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -52.76 and a beta of 1.76. Redfin has a one year low of $36.79 and a one year high of $98.44.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $540.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.11 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 17.39% and a negative net margin of 4.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Redfin will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Redfin news, insider Adam Wiener sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $80,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total value of $214,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 119,396 shares of company stock worth $5,421,243. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,994,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,957,000 after buying an additional 2,864,685 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,232,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,271,000 after buying an additional 1,960,917 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,472,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,889,000 after buying an additional 1,115,726 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 9,163,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,084,000 after buying an additional 576,272 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 4,020.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 576,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,581,000 after buying an additional 562,900 shares during the period. 87.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

