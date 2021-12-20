iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Raised by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 10.3% of Sfmg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $93,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000.

IVV stock opened at $462.11 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $461.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $446.85. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $363.38 and a 52 week high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

