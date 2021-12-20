Analysts Anticipate Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Brokerages expect Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) to post $0.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sterling Check’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sterling Check will report full year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.96. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sterling Check.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $169.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.68 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STER. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Sterling Check from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.88.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the third quarter valued at $33,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the third quarter valued at $146,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the third quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the third quarter valued at $505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Check stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.45. 24,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,528. Sterling Check has a 52-week low of $18.78 and a 52-week high of $28.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Sterling Check Company Profile

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

