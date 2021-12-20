LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Lowers Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lessened its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 151,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 1.6% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $11,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.59.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,772,043. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $91.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.05 and a 200 day moving average of $77.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 97.53%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

